“Lights On Us” Replaces Tickets With Vouchers For Burnt-Out Vehicle Lights

The program is by MicroGrants, a Minnesota nonprofit

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The next time you’re stopped for having a headlight or taillight out in Clay County, you’ll get a voucher for a free replacement bulb.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the Lights On Us Program.

It replaces tickets with repair vouchers.

They are good at participating auto shops and worth up to $250.

There is a time limit to redeem the voucher.

The program by MicroGrants, a Minnesota nonprofit, is a way to ease the financial burden to low income community members.