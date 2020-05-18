Fargo Public Schools Announces Discovery Middle School Principal

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Schools has named Amy Herrick as principal of Discovery Middle School.

Herrick has worked for Fargo Public Schools since 2002 and has been assistant principal at Discovery Middle School since 2013.

She has a Master of Science degree in Education Leadership and a Bachelor of Science degree in K-12 Art Education from Minnesota State University Moorhead.

While working for Fargo Public Schools, Herrick has served as a department chair, art club advisor at South High and Discovery, Discovery international fun club advisor for English Learner students, Discovery summer school site administrator and girls track coach for three years.

Herrick will officially take over the position of principal of Discovery Middle School on June 8. She is replacing Vincent Williams who recently resigned.