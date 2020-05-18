Foster parents appear in court in connection to death of 5-year-old Raven Thompson

Erich Longie Jr. and Tammy Longie are being charged with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a victim younger than 18 and two counts of simple assault

FARGO, N.D. –Erich Longie Jr. and Tammy Longie were taken into custody by the FBI on Friday in connection with the May 6th death of one of their foster children, Raven Thompson.

“We believe that as a matter of public safety that the defendants needed to be taken into custody immediately,” said U.S. Attorney for North Dakota Drew Wrigley.

According to court documents, Raven Thompson was found dead by Tammy Longie in their home in Tokio, North Dakota. Shortly after the home had been cleared, Raven’s brother Zane was found injured in the back of a red suburban at the residence.

The Longies were both charged with two counts of assault resulting in serious bodily injury to a victim younger than 18 and two counts of simple assault.

Wrigley says if they’re convicted, they face life in prison.

The Longies deny they abused any of their children. However, Zane, as well as two other children who were interviewed by the FBI, claim they had been physically abused, according to the affidavit.

The court documents also revealed autopsy results indicating Raven died because of blunt force trauma to the head, neck, chest, abdomen and other extremities.

While the Longies remain in custody, Wrigley stresses that this case is active and ongoing.

“They do not represent either the entirety of what we know at this time nor do I expect that they will encompass the entirety of what we will continue to learn in this investigation,” said Wrigley.

Wrigley also assures that all other children under the care of the Longies have been removed from the residence and are out of harms way.