Oak Grove Elementary Wishes Summer Farewell to Students

On Monday, the school held a farewell parade in the parking lot, where teachers could wave goodbye to students one last time as they drove through in the comfort and safety of their cars.

FARGO, N.D. – Friday was the last day of school for Oak Grove Elementary, but for teachers and students, they couldn’t say goodbye for the summer without seeing each other face to face one last time.

“It was just as important to the staff as it was to the kids, if not more so,” said Principal Josh Kading.

Since the pandemic began, schools across the state have had to transition into online teaching, and Oak Grove was no different.

“Everyone really rose to the occasion, there was a lot of hard work on all angles, the parents and families were so supportive, and everybody worked really hard to make it all happen and get it done,” said Kristina Gillette, a Second Grade Teacher at Oak Grove.

“This doesn’t work without the teacher interaction, this doesn’t work without the parent interaction. It was one community really rallying around each other and coming together to be able to pull off what we did,” said Kading. “Teachers move mountains, and our teachers are wonderful. They did everything they could to try and make this learning experience as positive for the kids as possible.”

Teachers say that the importance of seeing students face to face can’t be stressed enough.

“This was a complete flip of there world, so it was a big adjustment,” said Kading.

The teachers also wanted to reassure the students that even though things were a little hectic now, to stay strong, and things will get better.

“I wish that our year had ended a little bit more normally, but we just really wanted the opportunity to see people as much as possible,” said Gillette.

“This was just one way to kind of sum everything up, and give one final goodbye and well wishes for the summer,” said Kading.