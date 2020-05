Sheyenne’s Terhark Advances to Play of the Year Final Four

Terhark's Dunk is first play to advance

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the first nominees for advancement to the Play of the Academic Year Final Four bracket.

The first to move comes from Sheyenne Boy’s Basketball and Tyler Terhark. Terhark’s dunk took home 79 percent of the votes for the win.

Congrats to Terhark and the Mustangs for moving on.