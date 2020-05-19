More Federal Relief Coming for Cities like Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Mayor Michael Brown along with Congressman Kelly Armstrong and Senator Kevin Cramer are talking about continued assistance for smaller communities from the federal government.

Brown stressed the importance of help for local health care systems during another briefing on the pandemic in Grand Forks.

Cramer outlined the newly announced Covid-19 AG support program giving 16 billion dollars for direct payment to farmers and ranchers.

“Whatever happens in the future the one thing that there is complete bipartisan support on and that is we always have to be as a Congress nimble and ready to provide whatever resources are necessary to fight the disease itself and to fight its spread,” says Cramer.

Brown has been working with local officials to continue the smart restart for the city.