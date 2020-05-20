Block 9 Shut Down After Subcontractor Tests Positive for COVID-19

FARGO, ND — Construction on the Block 9 project in downtown Fargo has been shutdown temporarily after a subcontractor’s employee who visited the work site tested positive for COVID-19

McGough Construction Co., LLC, one of the general contractors on the Block 9 project in downtown Fargo, has confirmed that one of the subcontractors on the project tested positive for COVID-19.

McGough was notified last Thursday night, May 19th, that the employee tested positive.

According to the company, McGough immediately conducted a thorough investigation to understand the details and develop an action plan.

The investigation revealed that the individual was at the Block 9 project for a couple of hours on Thursday, May 14th and did not begin experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms until Friday, May 15th.

Any individuals on the project McGough identified as having had close contact with this person were notified to self-quarantine, pursuant to CDC guidelines. The Cass County Health Department has also been contacted.

Out of an abundance of caution for the health of all personnel working on Block 9, the field office and most of the job site is closed until Tuesday, May 26th to allow for natural disinfection of the site.

During this time, all impacted areas on the job site will be professionally cleaned and disinfected.

McGough is finalizing protocols for how and when workers will return to the job site.

Exterior portions of the project that were not exposed may continue later this week in a limited fashion.

McGough reports they anticipate still being able to reopen the closed block of Broadway on time on May 31st.