Fargo Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival to be Held in June

FARGO, N.D.–A drive-thru food truck festival will be held at the North Dakota Horse Park June 12-14.

The festival, managed by Mike Schmitz, is a way for him to thank Fargo Foodies for supporting his annual food truck festival.

The event is meant to promote local food vendors and generate revenue for them.

Schmitz said, “It’s going to take some new logistics and creativity to provide an event where everyone feels safe, we know that. Our food truck festival has always been about innovation and evolving, so we’re confident that all the connections will prosper with this unique format.”

The event will feature eight food trucks whose menus will be available for download.

Visitors will be required to remain in their vehicles while assigned carhops take orders and deliver the food. Exact cash or credit cards will be accepted. Schmitz says no change will be given.

Proof Artisan Distillers will also be at the event to sell hand sanitizer and provide sanitizer to the vendors.

For more details and event guidelines, visit 701foodtrucks.com.