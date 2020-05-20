Fargo medical marijuana dispensary open under new name & ownership

FARGO, N.D. – A medical marijuana dispensary reopens under new ownership.

The store previously known as The Botanist is now named Pure Dakota Health.

One of the biggest differences customers will see is that the owners will be on site more often and they will focus on providing education on medical marijuana.

The dispensary is one of eight across North Dakota.

“We will be here. We will be here for the patients of North Dakota, but patient education. That’s our focus. We have to do some work on the cultivation and manufacturing side, so we do know the origin of some of the cannabinoid products, and we want to bring that to the patients and explain that to them,” Pure Dakota Health CEO Casey Neumann said.

The dispensary remains in the same location off 13th Avenue South near Target.