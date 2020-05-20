Moorhead Police Searching for Pursuit Suspect who Swam across Red River

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 36-year-old Jeremiah Ard, of Dent, Minnesota.

Ard was involved in a high speed chase with Moorhead Police early Wednesday morning and is believed to have swam across the Red River.

An officer noticed Ard driving in the wrong lane in the area of 20 Street and 8 Avenue South at approximately 12:55 a.m.. Ard then crossed through a private lawn in the neighborhood of 5 Avenue South.

When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Ard fled westbound. The officer terminated the pursuit due to public safety concerns.

Later Wednesday morning, Fargo Police received a call of a suspicious vehicle running at the end of a cul-de-sac. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle empty and identified it as the vehicle involved in the Moorhead pursuit.

A K-9 team and a Fargo drone was used to track Ard. The K-9 tracked to the Red River where it is believed Ard successfully crossed back into Moorhead.

Police say Ard currently possesses no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.