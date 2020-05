Senior JROTC Cadents to be Honored at South Fargo High School

FARGO, N.D.–Senior JROTC Cadets at South Fargo High School will be honored and presented with awards on Friday.

The informal graduation ceremony will be held in the South High School parking lot at 10 a.m.

Eleven senior cadets will receive shadow boxes and be recognized for other awards they received throughout the year.

Underclass cadets will be allowed to view the graduation from their vehicles.