Seven people detained during Moorhead disturbance with gun

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Police detain seven people during a disturbance call where someone was threatened with a gun.

Police temporarily closed the four hundred block of 16th street south.

Riot shields and other heavy equipment were used in order to keep officers safe.

“Anytime we respond to a gun call where somebody was threatened with a gun we try to bring as much equipment as we can to make sure that we’re safe and everybody else is safe. If we have to bring the shields or anything else we will,” Moorhead Police Sgt. Joel Voxland said.

Police are still determining charges.