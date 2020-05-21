MSUM A.D. Peters “Long Term Benefit Unknown” About Division II’s Decision to Reduce Games Next Season

Peters Says "Didn't Come as Surprise"

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The NCAA’s Division II council made headlines this week reducing the amount of games in all sports for the upcoming academic year to help with the economic downfall that comes from the COVID-19 pandemic. The process took about 6-7 weeks to work out all the details.

Minnesota-State Moorhead athletic director Doug Peters says it came as no surprise, however there are many challenges that come with it.

“Our president’s council makes the decision were going to play less games and then you start looking at the conference level and trying to determine what games you play, there’s some basic guidance about conference games being a priority,” Peters said. “Then you have conference tournaments in there as well. How do you put that mix together to still provide the most competitive and best student athlete experience that we possibly can.”

With the decision coming out now, it gives MSUM, Crookston and the rest of the NSIC time to adjust schedules as see fit.

“It gives us a firmness so now we can start to figure out what our strategy is,” Peters said. “Our commissioner has set up a series of committees and meetings. I know she was on a zoom call this morning with our football coaches, she’ll be with the soccer coaches this afternoon and then there’s an overriding committee of administrators that will begin meeting next Wednesday who will try to put some order and semblance into the new guidelines.”

With local business sponsorship’s taking a hit on top of less sporting events, the long term implications for if this decision provides a benefit is still unknown.

“Its not 100 percent clear about what things are going to look like two months from now but if you start to look ahead and forecast a little bit, you know that there are going to be some budget implications so its how to we prepare ourselves to meet those challenges,” Peters said.

How do you work towards meeting those challenges? Peters says its all about working together as a conference as everyone faces the same problem.

“We take a little bit from what Bemidji State is doing and a little bit from what Southwest (Minnesota State) is doing and maybe a little bit from what Duluth is doing, little bit from what Mankato is doing that fits MSUM and we start to try and prepare for what we think is going to happen and we have a couple different scenarios,” Peters said.

Peters said the status for fall sports remains a question mark and he finds the positivity of a negative situation in the gratitude of events that have gone on like seeing 38 of his student athletes receive their degrees during graduation last weekend.