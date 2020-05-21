Playgrounds reopen at Fargo parks

FARGO, N.D. – Some restrictions are lifted for Fargo parks.

Playgrounds have reopened joining parks, trails and courts as experiences for people to enjoy.

Fargo Park District ask parents to supervise social distancing and wipe down equipment after using them.

It is suggested to follow CDC guidelines for hygiene and social gatherings.

“Parents just think about are you protecting your children because children don’t have the understanding or knowledge that you do,” James Cavo said.

Many see this as another step for getting back to normal.