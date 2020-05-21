Rollover Crash Leads to DUI Arrest in Fargo

No injuries were reported.

FARGO, N.D.–One person was arrested and another cited after a rollover crash Thursday morning in Fargo.

Fargo Police responded to 7th Avenue South and University Drive at approximately 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they found two vehicles, one of which had rolled into the boulevard.

Officers arrested 36-year-old Stephen Colbert for DUI and DUI refusal. The other driver was also cited for speed care required.

Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.