Carson Wentz’s A01 Charity Softball Game & Home Run Derby canceled

Would've been the second time event was held in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. — Last year was the first time former North Dakota State and current Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz returned to Fargo with his A01 foundation.

The group hosted a celebrity softball game and home run derby with former teammates and coaches at Newman Outdoor Field, it’s something they plan making a tradition but the next one will have to wait another year.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event which was scheduled for later this summer on June 25th, is cancelled.

Last year’s charity game raised more than 200,000 dollars for the A01 foundation in front of a sold out 4,428 crowd that included 29 NDSU alumni.

Wentz’s team, the offense, beat the defense 21-16.

Wentz started the foundation after his rookie season to raise money for communities in Haiti by providing food for those less fortunate and give those with physical challenges opportunities with outdoor programs.