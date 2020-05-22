NDSU women’s soccer reacts to The Summit League’s decisions for the upcoming season

The league announced postseason conference tournaments will go on as normal and that the decision to bring student-athletes back to campus for summer workouts will be left up to the schools and states

FARGO, N.D. — Plenty of uncertainty still remains for the upcoming season of college sports.

This week, the Summit League began to provide some clarity into what things will look like for their conference during the 2020-2021 season.

There will be no changes made to the postseason conference championships. This comes after other leagues around the country already decided to cancel their conference tournaments for several of their sports.

The Summit League is also allowing the decision of when to bring student-athletes back to campus for summer workouts to be left up to the schools and the states. Additionally, the league said there are possible changes coming to attendance at games in order to comply with social distancing mandates.

Women’s soccer will be one of the first sports affected by the league’s decisions, with the season set to begin in August. Schedules have yet to be finalized and it is still unclear if teams will have a full season or whether or not they will be able to play against nonconference opponents.

NDSU women’s soccer head coach, Mike Regan, said hearing the decisions made by the league at this time gives him confidence that there may still be some normalcy to the upcoming season.

“I don’t know if I was necessarily surprised in any way. I think the Summit League did a really great job of making sure there is a good experience for our players and that there is a postseason available,” said Regan. “I know there is a lot of uncertainty out there in sports. I am definitely pleased with the response from the league and I think it gives us some hope moving forward that we will have a season as normal.”