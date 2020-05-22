Play of the Year Elite Eight Nominees: May 22

South-Shanley/Moorhead Battle for POTY Bracket Advancement

FARGO, N.D. — The first showdown in the Hockey quadrant of the 2020 D.J. Colter High School Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between Minnesota and North Dakota: South-Shanley’s Alex Semf and Moorhead’s Caden Triggs.

First play comes from the Bruins and Senf, Senf recorded a hat trick in the first eight minutes of a game against Sheyenne. The other, comes from the Spuds and Triggs. Triggs led the team in goals and put those abilities on display with his goal against Greenway.

Which one is better, that is for you to decide. Go on to our website or on to our twitter page, @KVRRSports, to vote and as always we will announce who advances on to the elite eight for the hockey portion of the bracket on Monday night’s newscast.