Fargo School Board Candidate Hosts Virtual Campaign Event

Seth Holden says he is running a platform on teacher morale

FARGO

, N.D. — A candidate for the Fargo School Board is doing some digital campaigning.

Seth Holden held a virtual campaign discussion to explain why he’s running for the board.

Holden says he is running a platform on teacher morale.

The candidate is advocating for more collaborative work between the board with state and local leaders to help increase money for the district.

He is also involved in Lunch Aid and is an advocate for Free Universal School Meals.

Through these unprecedented times, he says he’s thankful he can still reach voters.

“I can’t thank them enough for letting us host this here so we can still reach out to you guys we are going to do some fundraising tonight, playing some music tonight,” Holden said.

Election Day for the school board is June 9th.