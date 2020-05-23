Swing Barrel Brewing Now Open For Off Sale Only

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The brewery was originally planning to get its taproom off the ground before doing any sorts of cans.

Once the pandemic hit, they decided to start with the canning process before fully opening up.

During its opening weekend, the store is selling three different beers: Honey blonde bombshell, Session one Amber Ale and Indie Four Brown Ale.

It was also giving out some merchandise.

“Really excited, actually. Not nervous, just excited to finally get our beer out to people to try. And for them to experience something that we’re so very proud of, and so we’re excited to bring that to everybody else,” says Sean Syverson, Co-Owner of Swing Barrel Brewing.

The store is tentatively planning on fully opening its doors in June.