Oak Grove Lutheran School hosts in-person graduation ceremony

Oak Grove's Class of 2020 includes 46 students

FARGO, N.D. — Oak Grove Lutheran School in Fargo is celebrating its seniors with an in-person graduation commencement.

Attendance at the ceremony was limited to the graduates and their immediate families only.

Families were separated by white spray paint on the grass to account for the six feet of distance recommended by the CDC.

All staff and guests had their temperature taken.

Everyone in attendance was also encouraged to wear a mask.

“No, I’ve never held office hours online and no, I’ve never graded so many essays on the screen of a computer,” says English teacher Michelle Forness with tears in her eyes. “But no, I’ve also never missed a group of students as much as I’ve missed you.”

The ceremony was also streamed online for those not comfortable attending in person.