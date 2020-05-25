10-Year-Old Killed in Pembina County Crash
It happened half a mile south of Mountain, North Dakota
MOUNTAIN, N.D. — A 10-year-old is killed in a crash half a mile south of Mountain, North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the boy was driving a Polaris Ranger side-by-side off-highway vehicle on 87th Street Northeast.
The happened around 3:45 this afternoon.
The vehicle left the road and tipped onto its side.
Authorities say the driver was ejected and died at the scene.
The victim wasn’t wearing a seat belt or a helmet.