Fargo’s Riverside Cemetery & Sunset Memorial Gardens Honor Fallen Soldiers

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo’s Riverside Cemetery holds a memorial service to honor soldiers that gave their lives for their country.

Many were unsure the event would happen due to COVID-19, but were glad it did.

“I always encourage everyone to bring their young kids with so they can understand what memorial day is about. It’s important now we have kids that would be technically young enough to be my grandkids. It’s really nice to see that tradition carrying on with families,” Army Veteran Jason Hicks said.

Sunset Memorial Gardens also showed respect to fallen military members, this time with a 21 gun salute. The multiple organizations decided to hold two ceremonies as a way to be able to reach more people.

“We had the American Legion, the VFW, the AMVETS, and the Fargo VA National Cemetery Honor Guard,” Vietnam Veteran Russ Stabler said.