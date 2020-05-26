Eagles Elementary to hold “clap out” graduation for fifth graders

The "Clap Out" is set to begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

FARGO, N.D.–Fifth grade students at Eagles Elementary will be among the many students experiencing a unique graduation in 2020.

The elementary school plans to hold a graduation “Clap Out” for the soon-to-be sixth graders.

On May 28, students and their parents will drive through the Eagles Elementary parking lot as the staff members cheer on the students.

The staff will adhere to social distancing guidelines and be lined up on both sides of the parking lot. There will also be a line of other Eagle families on both sides of 35th Avenue east participating in the celebration.

