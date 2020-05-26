Body Found at House Fire in South Fargo

FARGO, ND — A body was found in a home where Fargo firefighters were called to an attic fire.

They responded to a call to 1123 South University Drive just after noon.

Fargo Police are also on the scene.

In a Facebook post, Fargo Police said, “Today, at 12:37 p.m., Fargo Officers were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1100 block of South University Drive to assist the Fargo Fire Department. Upon entry, Fargo firefighters came across a deceased victim. Per standard protocol regarding unattended deaths, our investigators have responded to the scene. The incident is an active investigation. No further information is available at this time.”

