Post 2 Entering New Season With “Targets On Their Back”

Post 2 Accepting challenge of new league

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo Post 2 returned to Jack Williams Stadium for practice this week after getting to their first American Legion World Series in 27 years. This season, however, looks a little different as the team gets ready for play in another league.

After the national American Legion Committee canceled the usually annual summer league about a month ago, Post 2 along with West Fargo and several other teams in the state joined the Senior Babe Ruth League for one year where the amount of games is about the same as the legion season would be.

Going up against many familiar foes with in North Dakota, Post 2 is well aware of how each opponent will look at them and is ready for the challenge.

“Understanding although what we did last year was extremely special and great to be a part of, you can’t feel comfortable,” head coach Luke Rustad said. “Everybody’s going to want to beat you now. Getting back on the field, there’s a huge target on your back. Even a close game for some teams is going to feel like a victory and we need to make sure were ready to play. We can’t take anyone for granted. The one thing about our league here in North Dakota is there’s a lot of talent. Every team can beat you on any given day and we should know that even from a year ago with as far as we went, there was plenty of times in North Dakota we had tight games because the baseball here in this state is really good.

“We have to be scrappy. We have to execute. We have no room for error margin plus we have a bullseye on our back too from last year,” North Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year Cole Hage said. “Every time is going to treat it like its the championship game against us and they want to take us down so we can say well, we beat Post 2.”

Post 2’s first game in league play is against West Fargo on June 3rd.