AAA Wants To Raise Awareness On Teen Driving During Summer Months

New teen drivers are three times more likely to be involved in a car crash compared to adults.

FARGO, N.D. – They say about every three weeks in the summer, they see a fatal crash involving a teen driver, where the rest of the year it’s about five weeks.

People with AAA say now is a good time for parents to model safe driving behavior and make sure their teens are driving safely.

Some of the risky behaviors parents should look out for are texting while driving, not wearing a seatbelt and speeding.

“We ask parents to be fully engaged, not only through the point of the teen obtaining their license, but well past it. At least 6 to 12 months of them obtaining their drivers license,” says Gene Ladoucer, Spokeperson for AAA.

Triple A recommends parents conduct at least 50 hours of supervised practice driving with their teen.