Man killed after tractor rollover near LaMoure, ND

NEAR LAMOURE, N.D. – A 74-year-old Fullerton, North Dakota man is dead after being thrown from a tractor.

It happened five miles south of town on 78th Street around 4:00 Thursday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol says the man was towing a pickup on the gravel road down a slope and the truck started to sway. The driver lost control, the pickup unhitched and the tractor rolled in the ditch throwing the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and the crash remains under investigation.