MSUM welcomes Freshmen with its new Dragon Wagon

MOORHEAD, Minn. – Incoming Minnesota State University Moorhead Freshmen get a special dragon delivery to remind them of their new chapter in life in the fall.

MSUM’s admissions office with help from the athletic department turned an old fire truck into the Dragon Wagon. They used the vehicle to welcome incoming students who have pledged to MSUM and gave them signs to show off their pride on the lawn.

After a disappointing end to high school, MSUM hopes they can get the freshmen excited for fall.

"And we're excited about what the next step is for you and that's msum in the fall. We're really excited to get students back on campus again so we can celebrate all these great young people joining us in the fall," Scott Westby with MSUM Admissions said.