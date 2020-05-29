Class B Softball To Return This Summer

FARGO, ND – The 2020 softball season won’t be entirely gone for Class B. schools in North Dakota, thanks to an unofficial season that’s set to launch. Practices start Monday then games begin on the 9th and will run through the next four to five weeks. It’s called the North Dakota Impact League and it’s made up of a handful of teams in the region that will play Tuesday and Thursday nights. It comes after coaches starting brainstorming ideas to make up for time the Coronavirus pandemic has taken and is a endeavor they hope to continue in future summers as a way grow the sport. Central Cass head coach Scott Kost says it’s more prevalent than it used to be and believes in this league’s potential.

“As you look at the future, Softball has come a long way over the course of the past ten years in North Dakota”, Kost said. It’s improved a lot in the quality of play, the participation level, it’s all improved. Seeing us lose momentum on that didn’t feel right. We’ve got a group of kids in Casselton and similar to what’s in Kindred and Northern Cass and Thompson and Hillsboro. They all have kids that are very athletic and they love sports and this is going to give them an opportunity to get out and work on their game and compete.”

“There’s really no other feeling that compares to seeing a senior step onto the field and have such a great season, especially when you saw them as like a thirteen year old and you taught them from day 1,” said Kindred head coach Sam Brandt. “We had a hard time swallowing, ‘have a nice life. You don’t get to step back on the field again'”.

There are four games on tap including the battle of Cass: Central and Northern along with Kindred and Hillsboro Central Valley. Hankinson taking on May Port and Thompson visits Pembina Country. All of these games are double headers: the junior varsity team plays first followed by varsity.