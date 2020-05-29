Governor Walz implements temporary 8 p.m. curfew

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz has placed a temporary curfew over Minneapolis and St. Paul in order to provide safety for Minnesota residents.

The curfew is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Mayors across the state are capable of issuing their own curfews as well.

Under the curfew, no one is permitted to travel on Minneapolis or St. Paul streets or public places, except first responders, the media, people going to and from work, people seeking emergency medical care and people experiencing homelessness.

Gov. Walz said, “It’s time to rebuild our community and that starts with safety in our streets. Thousands of Minnesotans have expressed their grief and frustration in a peaceful manner. But the unlawful and dangerous actions of others, under the cover of darkness, has caused irreversible pain and damage to our community. This behavior has compromised the safety of bystanders, businesses, lawful demonstrators, and first responders.”

Peace officers will be on the streets enforcing the curfew. Anyone who refuses to comply will be arrested.