Play of the Year Nominees: May 29

West Fargo, Moorhead Battle for Advancement in Play of the Year Bracket

The first showdown in the Hockey quadrant of the 2020 D.J. Colter High School Play of the Year Bracket is a battle between Minnesota and North Dakota: Moorhead’s Maria Zanotti and West Fargo’s Erin Binstock.

In the Spuds game against Alexandria, Zanotti scored the team’s third goal of the first half Bending it like Beckham into the top left corner of the net.But does it top what we witnessed from the Packer’s Erin Binstock on October 30th? It was then that the Binstock elevated for the kill in a regular season match-up against Grand Forks Red River and the RoughRiders had no answer on the return.

