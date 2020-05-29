Woodrow Wilson High School Seniors Get Their Diplomas In Drive-In Graduation

FARGO, N.D. — Seniors and their families at Woodrow Wilson High School got to make the final walk of their high school careers.

Cars drove into the school parking lot to have their kids walk the red carpet.

Parents were asked to wait behind a line as their kids grabbed their degrees and took a photo.

All photos and videos will be put together for a senior video honoring the graduates.

The graduates were not required to wear masks.

Staff say this new type of graduation came with many challenges but the reward was worth it.

Just giving them the best experience in the best conditions and this is a prime example and I don’t think anyone could imagine how nice it was going to turn out and it’s just absolutely beautiful. I am not surprised at all because the staff at Woodrow Wilson because our teachers and administrators and teachers and staff are just so dedicated, Fargo Public Schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said.