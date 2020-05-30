Fargo Invaders 2020 Season Canceled

After much deliberation and delaying the season by more than a month, the Northern Elite Football League has officially decided to pull the plug on the 2020 season. This is a time & season of changes and challenges within the communities we share together as the NEFL.

Our thoughts and prayers are with George Floyds’ family & friends. What America experienced on May 25th was unjust brutality that cost the life of a fellow American. Though the ensuing protests and riots come with mixed emotions, it is in our best interest as a league – with two teams based in St Paul & Minneapolis – to focus on our Communities. We all share a united commitment to our players, families, & communities in these unprecedented times.

The original delay from COVID-19 now seems like a blip in the radar, as states are slowly reopening. North Dakota Smart Restart and Stay Safe Minnesota also don’t align, giving ND teams an unfair advantage of beginning practices sooner than in MN.

Courtesy: NEFL