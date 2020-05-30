Thousands Show Support for George Floyd in Fargo Rally

FARGO, ND – A crowd in the thousands showed their support for George Floyd with a rally and march in Fargo Saturday morning in what was likely the largest such event in Fargo in many years.

The group gathered at Island Park for a rally that featured several speakers from the community.

The gathering started around 10 am with the march through downtown starting near 11.

City officials believed that over 2,000 people were in attendance.

Some of those taking part later showed up outside the police headquarters building at 25th St. and 1st Ave. N.

Video from the march can be viewed on the KFGO facebook page.