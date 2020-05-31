2020 Graduation Ceremonies at High Schools in West Fargo

Both West Fargo High School and Sheyenne High School held in-person graduations

WEST FARGO, N.D. — West Fargo High School honored its seniors with an in-person graduation.

The graduates and staff were spaced out on the field while their parents watched from the bleachers.

Students were required to wear masks during the ceremony.

Everyone in attendance could not leave until they were dismissed to their proper exits.

Students and staff spoke at the ceremony about the many challenges they endured during this school year.

Graduate Rishab Advani says, “My second advice is you should never settle. When you don’t settle, you’re doing yourself a favor. By not settling, you allow yourself to explore and know what and who you really want to be.”

The school live streamed the entire ceremony on its website.

The wind was still going strong later in the afternoon at Sheyenne High School in West Fargo.

Hundred of seniors heard their names called and came forward to get that diploma and a quick snapshot.

There was also a limit of two people per senior at the ceremony.