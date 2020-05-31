Fargo Public Schools Celebrate Class of 2020 with in-person graduations

FARGO, N.D. — After Fargo Public Schools originally announced they would host graduation ceremonies without guests, more than 800 people signed a petition asking for that to change.

Parents who signed that petition got what they wished for today: to be there when their children receive their diplomas.

Fargo North High School allowed two guests per graduate, and each family was assigned seating that separated them by six feet.

Graduates and guests were required to wear masks.

Families sat on the school’s football field turf while students sat in the bleachers.

“When we all look around at our class of 2020, we know that this, the Fargo North Class of 2020, is our family. Our Fargo North family,” says student speaker Tasha Brandon.

The ceremony was also live streamed for those watching from home.

Fargo South High School celebrating its class of 2020 during a very windy ceremony.

Hundreds of seniors had their names called, collected their diplomas and took a snapshot to bring to a close their high school education.

Parents and guardians were allowed to attend, two per student, if they followed social distancing guidelines and safety measures.

The process seemed to go a lot quicker at Davies High School.

The names of graduating seniors were called to pick up their diplomas in a rapid succession.

All of the ceremonies were streamed online. You can find them on the individual school’s websites.