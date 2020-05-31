Protester Clings To Vehicle For 3 Blocks After Getting Hit

WEST FARGO, N.D. — At approximately 3:46 p.m., May 30, 2020, West Fargo police officers witnessed a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Main Avenue in West Fargo.

Officers witnessed a vehicle drive past a road block that was in place to protect a protester. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 47-year-old Michael Griffin, was observed accelerating and striking the protester with his vehicle.

The victim was on the vehicle for approximately 3 blocks. Officers immediately arrested Griffin for aggravated reckless driving. The victim did not sustain life threatening injuries.

No further information will be released at this time.