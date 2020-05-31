Ten Charged After Riot In Downtown Fargo Saturday Night
FARGO, N.D. — Ten people are charged for inciting a riot and preventing arrest during the downtown Fargo rioting and looting on Saturday night.
They include: 33 year old Errick Toa of Fargo.
26-year-old Teddy Mata Jr. of Fresno, California who is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.
23-year-old Negasi Behre of Fargo.
69-year-old Gary Zende of Fargo.
34-year-old Martin Jackson of West Fargo.
31-year-old Adam Maack of Fargo.
29-year-old Natascha Gripentrog of West Fargo.
21-year-old Kylee Davidson of Fargo.
35-year-old Kimberly Aulakh of Fargo.
And 31-year-old Godana Hajmadi who has no permanent address. Hajmadi also bailed out before the charges were adjusted.