Ten Charged After Riot In Downtown Fargo Saturday Night

1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10



6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10

FARGO, N.D. — Ten people are charged for inciting a riot and preventing arrest during the downtown Fargo rioting and looting on Saturday night.

They include: 33 year old Errick Toa of Fargo.

26-year-old Teddy Mata Jr. of Fresno, California who is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

23-year-old Negasi Behre of Fargo.

69-year-old Gary Zende of Fargo.

34-year-old Martin Jackson of West Fargo.

31-year-old Adam Maack of Fargo.

29-year-old Natascha Gripentrog of West Fargo.

21-year-old Kylee Davidson of Fargo.

35-year-old Kimberly Aulakh of Fargo.

And 31-year-old Godana Hajmadi who has no permanent address. Hajmadi also bailed out before the charges were adjusted.