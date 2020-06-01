Man arrested after high speed chase near Grand Forks

The driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour in an attempt to flee.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A man has been arrested after leading police on a high speed chase near Grand Forks on Sunday.

The Grand Forks Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of mile marker 177 on ND Highway 81 for reports of a reckless driver. Deputies were able to locate the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver immediately fled.

The driver reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour in an attempt to flee on I-29. The driver then entered Grand Forks where he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a residence in the 5600 block of East Prairie Wood Drive.

Twenty-six-year-old Dustin Meadows was arrested and charged with fleeing law enforcement, criminal mischief, reckless endangerment, reckless driving and driving under suspension.