Moorhead’s Zanotti Advances in Play of the Year Bracket

FARGO, N.D. — On Friday night during Sports Extra, the KVRR Sports team announced the first nominees for advancement to the Play of the Academic Year Final Four bracket.

The third to move comes from Moorhead Girls Soccer and Maria Zanotti. Zanotti’s goal against Alexandria moves on by the closest of margins.

Congrats to Zanotti and the Spuds for moving on.