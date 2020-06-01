West Fargo Orchestrates Late Inning Comeback to Win Season Opener

Beat Harrisburg 7-6 in 9 innings

WEST FARGO, N.D. — The West Fargo Patriots hosted their first game of Senior Babe Ruth League game with a doubleheader against Harrisburg from South Dakota.

The Patriots were down 6-2 before composing a four-run seventh inning to tie the game at 6 before winning in extras, 7-6, in nine innings.

Highlights of runs scored include: Brennan Haman and Drew Clouse

The second game occurred during taping of sportscast.