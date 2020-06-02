Department of Human Rights files civil rights charge against Minneapolis Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.–The Minnesota Department of Human Rights has opened an investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department after a civil rights charge was filed related to the death of George Floyd.

The investigation will determine if the Police Department engaged in discriminatory practices towards people of color over the last 10 years.

Gov. Walz made the announcement on Tuesday saying, “Silence is complicity. Minnesotans can expect our administration to use every tool at our disposal to deconstruct generations of systematic racism in our state. As we move forward, we ask the community to watch what we do, not what we say.”

The Department of Human Rights will work with city leadership and the Minneapolis Police Department to implement long-term measures to combat discriminatory practices.

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero will head the investigation.