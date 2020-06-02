NDSU No.1; UND No.6 on Hero Sports Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Poll

Its the first year for UND in the MVFC

FARGO, N.D. — The start of the college football season is scheduled for four months from this weekend. Last week, Hero sports released its preseason Top 25 and All-American team, Tuesday it was the Missouri Valley Football preseason poll.

The Bison top the list with South Dakota State coming in second followed by Northern Iowa, Illinois State and Southern Illinois. The Fighting Hawks in their first year in the conference were picked sixth out of 10 ahead of South Dakota, Youngstown, Missouri State and Western Illinois.