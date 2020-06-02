Streets covered for Officer Cody Holte’s procession in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Countless squad cars, fire trucks and other emergency vehicles made their way down University Avenue in somber moment as a region has lost one of it’s heroes.

“It doesn’t happen often and when it does it affects the whole community and watching it all from home and then to come out and watch the processional it’s tough. So we wanted to bring the whole family so they could understand the importance,” Austin Theisen of Grand Forks said.

Theisen and his family brought a sign they had left in their window of 639, Cody Holte’s badge number.

He says Grand Forks Police not only protects and serves but also is actively involved in community building.

“My son’s got the free ice cream stuff from the helmet before its just… They are important and it’s important that we show their support for them,” Theisen said.

Theisen says although it’s a time for grieving, it’s also a time to remember and thank those who are still serving in the community.

“It’s important to let them know that we are here for them and that everyone sticks together and with everything going on in the country and it shows that we can still band together and show our support,” Theisen said.