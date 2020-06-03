Family of slain Grand Forks Officer Cody Holte release statement

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Tuesday’s memorial service and processional were the most perfect and fitting tribute to our hero.

We are truly humbled, and our hearts are filled with gratitude for the extraordinary expression of support from our law enforcement family, our National Guard family, citizens, both local and from across the region, and the local, state and federal leaders.

Thank you for shouldering and sharing in the burden of grief with us.

While Cody’s watch on earth has ended, it is because of you that Cody’s legacy of faithful service will endure.

Although our hearts are heavy today, we find solace knowing Cody is at peace and that we will be

reunited. Thank you again, and God bless.