Oak Grove, Kindred and EDC Represent All-State Selections at N.D. Golf Championships

Final Day off play at Riverwood Golf Course in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. — The final day of the North Dakota Golf Championships at Riverwood golf course in Bismarck. Congratulations are in order for those finishing in the top ten in each tournament earning all-state honors.

Locally from the Class B boys division, that’s Oak Grove’s Grayson Wetch who won the tournament by 7 strokes over Kindred’s Mark Olson. The Vikings Sam Henke and Paul Olson finished in third and eighth respectively. The Grovers Cody Card finished in a tie for fourth.

In the Class A boys tournament, the EDC coming in hot taking nine of the top ten finishers highlighted by Shanley’s Jacob Skarperud winning by seven strokes by Grand Forks Red River’s Koby Kuenzel, his teammates, Zach Hinschberger and brother Saylor, finishing third & T6. Davies Max Karnik, Ty Satter and Sam Suppes finished T3, 6 and 9th respectively. Grand Forks Central’s Brandon McGarry finished fifth.