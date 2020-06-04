Fargo Police and City of Fargo announce suspension of Deputy Chief

Deputy Chief Osmundson's suspension is effective immediately.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Police Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson has been suspended for one week without pay due to his actions during the George Floyd protest on Saturday, May 30.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Todd and Mayor Tim Mahoney met with Deputy Chief Osmundson to discuss the incident Thursday morning.

Chief Todd said, “This is a serious matter and we are dealing with it quickly. Having a sworn person–whether they are an officer in uniform or a member of my command team acting on their own–operating independent of operations planning is unacceptable and dangerous. Deputy Chief Osmundson has accepted full ownership of his actions.”

The Fargo Police Department has not released details of the actions Deputy Chief Osmundson took during the protests. KVRR will update this story as more information becomes available.