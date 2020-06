WATCH LIVE: Memorial service for George Floyd to be held at 1 p.m.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn.–A memorial service for George Floyd is being held in Minneapolis at 1 p.m.

The service is expected to last two hours.

Gov. Tim Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey will be in attendance.

KVRR will stream the memorial on KVRR.com and our Facebook page.