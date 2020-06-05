Coach of the Week: NDSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Richman

KVRR's Nick Couzin talks with Richman about story lines heading into upcoming season

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State men’s and women’s basketball players can start returning to campus on June 15th.

On top of that, there are many early story lines heading into a new season come late fall. Two new assistants, three new captains, top programs on the schedule and the Bison coming off another Summit League title were all discussed by Coach Dave Richman in this week’s Coach of the Week segment.